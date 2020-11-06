Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has shockingly claimed that the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan used to smoke cannabis, snort cocaine and drink alcohol during his cricket career.

Nawaz alleged that Imran frequently used drugs and drank booze, and added that he even consumed alcohol in front of him.

The 71-year-old further claimed that Imran smoked a joint at his house in Islamabad following a disappointing performance against England in 1987.

“He used to drink in front of me,” Nawaz said during an interview on Hot Seat with Rashid as quoted by Geo Super.

“He (Imran Khan) did smoke cannabis… he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house along with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik for a meal. He consumed charas there. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well.”

Nawaz made it clear that he is not afraid of facing any repercussions and said bring Imran “in front of me and let’s see if he denies it”.

“Bring him in front of me and let’s see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness. There are many in London. He can file a case against me too,” the former fast bowler said.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s low on confidence and rusty, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who was a flop against Zimbabwe

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3738 ( 17.68 % ) Waqar Younis 511 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1171 ( 5.54 % ) Shahid Afridi 5391 ( 25.5 % ) Imran Khan 5130 ( 24.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 367 ( 1.74 % ) Younis Khan 955 ( 4.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1545 ( 7.31 % ) Saeed Anwar 1791 ( 8.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 169 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 373 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3738 ( 17.68 % ) Waqar Younis 511 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1171 ( 5.54 % ) Shahid Afridi 5391 ( 25.5 % ) Imran Khan 5130 ( 24.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 367 ( 1.74 % ) Younis Khan 955 ( 4.52 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1545 ( 7.31 % ) Saeed Anwar 1791 ( 8.47 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 169 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 373 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...