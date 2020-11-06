Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Bismillah has shown symptoms during Balochistan’s four-wicket loss to Southern Punjab, but was only tested on the fourth day of the match.

Adnan Akmal came in as a substitute for him and Bismillah is currently in quarantine and being monitored closely by a doctor.

Concerns were raised after the 30-year-old’s positive result, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since confirmed that all 132 players, personnel and match officials participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy have tested negative.

“The PCB understands domestic cricket is being played under difficult circumstances and fully appreciates the support of all involved,” the board’s high performance director Nadeem Khan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “It is also appropriate that we remind all involved to religiously follow the PCB Covid-19 protocols, which will guarantee their health and safety as well as all those around them.”

In a recent update, journalist Saj Sadiq reported that Bismillah has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Better news regarding cricketer Bismillah Khan. He recently tested positive for Covid-19, but his most recent test has come back negative #Cricket #COVID19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 5, 2020

Bismillah has been in good form as he scored a superb 118 in Balochistan’s 186-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imran Khan smoked cannabis, used cocaine and drank alcohol, former Pakistan teammate claims

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 144 ( 7.72 % ) Central Punjab 384 ( 20.59 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 446 ( 23.91 % ) Northern 115 ( 6.17 % ) Sindh 563 ( 30.19 % ) Southern Punjab 213 ( 11.42 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 144 ( 7.72 % ) Central Punjab 384 ( 20.59 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 446 ( 23.91 % ) Northern 115 ( 6.17 % ) Sindh 563 ( 30.19 % ) Southern Punjab 213 ( 11.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...