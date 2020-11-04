Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi crowns Australia player as one of the greatest all-rounders of modern day cricket

Shahid Afridi crowned Shane Watson as one of the great all-rounders in modern day cricket

Shahid Afridi: “You were one of the greatest all-rounders of modern day cricket, really enjoyed playing against you”

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has crowned Australia great Shane Watson as “one of the greatest all-rounders of modern day cricket”.

Afridi’s comments come after Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Afridi said that he “really enjoyed” playing against Watson and wished him all the best for the future.

“Congratulations on a wonderful career Shane Watson, you were one of the greatest all-rounders of modern day cricket, really enjoyed playing against you. Hope you have a great time and life post-retirement,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite cricket legend?
