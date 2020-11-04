Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has said that Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman are the finishers in the national team.

His comments come after Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Tuesday via a Super Over.

Despite the disappointing result, Azam defended the decision to use Iftikhar, Khushdil and Zaman in the Super Over.

“The three players we sent in the Super Over were sent after careful thought,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “All these players are power-hitters as you have seen in T20s – these players are finishers and that was the plan behind sending them to bat in the Super Over.

“All these players, Fakhar, Khushdil, Iftikhar, are power-hitters and utilize the overs well. We sent in Khushdil and Iftikhar as we wanted a left-right combination – but unfortunately they couldn’t finish the job.”

Azam shone with the bat for Pakistan as he scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six.

