Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told the national team to change their mentality before they become history.

Akhtar’s comments come after Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe via a Super Over.

The Rawalpindi Express called the loss “embarrassing” and said the Pakistan team needs to implement some major changes going forward.

Embarrassing. Losing to Zimbabwe is an issue. You lose some, you win some however you have to be progressive. We weren’t expressive. Change your mentality before you become history .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 3, 2020

“Embarrassing. Losing to Zimbabwe is an issue. You lose some, you win some however you have to be progressive. We weren’t expressive. Change your mentality before you become history,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam shone with the bat for Pakistan in the match as he scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six.

He was well supported by pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who took figures of 5-26 off his 10 overs.

Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani stole the spotlight for Zimbabwe. Williams struck an unbeaten 118, which came off 135 deliveries and included 13 boundaries and a six.

As for Muzarabani, he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 5-49 off 10 overs and taking two wickets in the Super Over.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We are lagging in these departments, Babar Azam honestly admits Pakistan are not good enough in three areas

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3675 ( 17.66 % ) Waqar Younis 501 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1150 ( 5.53 % ) Shahid Afridi 5285 ( 25.4 % ) Imran Khan 5065 ( 24.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 365 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 938 ( 4.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1527 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1766 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 365 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3675 ( 17.66 % ) Waqar Younis 501 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1150 ( 5.53 % ) Shahid Afridi 5285 ( 25.4 % ) Imran Khan 5065 ( 24.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 365 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 938 ( 4.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1527 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1766 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 365 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...