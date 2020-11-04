Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has told Australia all-rounder Shane Watson that he will never forget their battles.

Wahab’s comments come after Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Probably their most famous battle came during the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals, where Wahab unleashed a fiery spell against Watson.

Even though he was troubled on numerous occasions, Watson managed to come out on top as he struck an unbeaten 64 to lead Australia to a six-wicket win.

And @ShaneRWatson33 calls an end on an amazing career. Honour to share the field with such a fantastic cricketer. Go well in retirement buddy! pic.twitter.com/Ca3QPFr1PH — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 2, 2020

“And Shane Watson calls an end on an amazing career. Honour to share the field with such a fantastic cricketer. Go well in retirement buddy!” Wahab said on Twitter.

