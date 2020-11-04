An inspiration to many, Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal hails one of his favourite players

Posted on by
Kamran Akmal calls Shane Watson one of his favourite players

Kamran Akmal: “One of my favourite players Shane Watson bid farewell to all formats of cricket. Undoubtedly his career has been outstanding and been inspiration for many. Wish him all the very best for his future. Go well mate”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has called Australia all-rounder Shane Watson one of his favourite players.

Akmal’s revelation comes after Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

With Watson bringing the curtain down on his cricketing career, Akmal wished him all the best going forward.

“One of my favourite players Shane Watson bid farewell to all formats of cricket. Undoubtedly his career has been outstanding and been inspiration for many. Wish him all the very best for his future. Go well mate,” Akmal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to be consistent like Virat Kohli, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player who performs well in patches

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Who is your favourite cricket legend?

Leave a Reply