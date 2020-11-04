Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has called Australia all-rounder Shane Watson one of his favourite players.
Akmal’s revelation comes after Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
With Watson bringing the curtain down on his cricketing career, Akmal wished him all the best going forward.
One of my favourite player @ShaneRWatson33 bid a farewell to all formats of cricket.Undoubtedly his career has been outstanding & been inspiration for many.wish him all the very best for his future.Go well mate👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/orkQbP9fsT
— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) November 3, 2020
“One of my favourite players Shane Watson bid farewell to all formats of cricket. Undoubtedly his career has been outstanding and been inspiration for many. Wish him all the very best for his future. Go well mate,” Akmal said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to be consistent like Virat Kohli, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player who performs well in patches