Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has called Australia all-rounder Shane Watson one of his favourite players.

Akmal’s revelation comes after Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

With Watson bringing the curtain down on his cricketing career, Akmal wished him all the best going forward.

One of my favourite player @ShaneRWatson33 bid a farewell to all formats of cricket.Undoubtedly his career has been outstanding & been inspiration for many.wish him all the very best for his future.Go well mate👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/orkQbP9fsT — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) November 3, 2020

“One of my favourite players Shane Watson bid farewell to all formats of cricket. Undoubtedly his career has been outstanding and been inspiration for many. Wish him all the very best for his future. Go well mate,” Akmal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to be consistent like Virat Kohli, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player who performs well in patches

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 254 ( 9.27 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 28 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 42 ( 1.53 % ) Brian Lara 264 ( 9.64 % ) Ricky Ponting 98 ( 3.58 % ) Viv Richards 229 ( 8.36 % ) Jacques Kallis 79 ( 2.88 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 131 ( 4.78 % ) Wasim Akram 1513 ( 55.22 % ) Glenn McGrath 21 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 81 ( 2.96 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 254 ( 9.27 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 28 ( 1.02 % ) Shane Warne 42 ( 1.53 % ) Brian Lara 264 ( 9.64 % ) Ricky Ponting 98 ( 3.58 % ) Viv Richards 229 ( 8.36 % ) Jacques Kallis 79 ( 2.88 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 131 ( 4.78 % ) Wasim Akram 1513 ( 55.22 % ) Glenn McGrath 21 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 81 ( 2.96 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...