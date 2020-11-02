He has a very promising future, Imran Nazir encourages Pakistan player to reach for the stars

Imran Nazir believes Shaheen Shah Afridi has a very promising future and wants him to reach for the stars

Imran Nazir: “Another day, another Shaheen Shah Afridi five-for. Performing brilliantly at this age, promising future ahead”

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has a very “promising future”.

Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.

Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, he kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.

“Another day, another Shaheen Shah Afridi five-for. Performing brilliantly at this age, promising future ahead Masha Allah,” Nazir said on Twitter.

