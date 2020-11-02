Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has a very “promising future”.

Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.

Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, he kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.

Another day another Shaheen Shah Afridi five-for. Performing brilliantly at this age, promising future ahead Masha Allah.#PAKvZIM — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) October 30, 2020

“Another day, another Shaheen Shah Afridi five-for. Performing brilliantly at this age, promising future ahead Masha Allah,” Nazir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s a wicket-taker and no one can argue about it, Waqar Younis impressed with Pakistan bowler

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4844 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 22364 ( 69.55 % ) Steve Smith 944 ( 2.94 % ) Ben Stokes 1929 ( 6 % ) Kane Williamson 840 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 212 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 39 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 500 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 129 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 106 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 248 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4844 ( 15.06 % ) Babar Azam 22364 ( 69.55 % ) Steve Smith 944 ( 2.94 % ) Ben Stokes 1929 ( 6 % ) Kane Williamson 840 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 212 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 39 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 500 ( 1.55 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 129 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 106 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 248 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...