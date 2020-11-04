Image courtesy of: ESPNcrcinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lavished praise on Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

This comes after Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Latif hailed the 39-year-old for being a great player and for everything he has accomplished in his illustrious career.

“Great human and star player,” Latif said on Twitter.

