Image courtesy of: ESPNcrcinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lavished praise on Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.
This comes after Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
Latif hailed the 39-year-old for being a great player and for everything he has accomplished in his illustrious career.
Great Human and star player https://t.co/fLiLSvLWMB
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 3, 2020
“Great human and star player,” Latif said on Twitter.
