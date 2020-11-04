Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has said that limited overs captain Babar Azam needs to be consistent like India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam has often been compared to Kohli and while the Pakistan batsman has played down such comparisons on numerous occasions, Akram said “I would be very happy if he can see the comparison positively”.

Akram pointed out that Azam has a tendency to perform well in patches, but in order to step up to the next level, he needs to score runs consistently.

“I wouldn’t like to make any comparison but having said that, I would like to add that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent, he has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches,” Akram told ANI as quoted by PakPassion. “I would be very happy if he can see the comparison positively and becomes consistent in his performance like Kohli.”

