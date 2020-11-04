Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes that Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain will take a lot more five-fors in the future.

Faisal’s prediction comes after Hasnain took figures of 5-26 off his 10 overs in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

However, the 20-year-old’s efforts went in vain as the men in green lost the match via a Super Over.

Despite this, Faisal was impressed with Hasnain’s performance and is backing him to keep wreaking havoc with the ball going forward.

“Congratulations Mohammad Hasnain start [of] many InshAllah!” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has a very promising future, Imran Nazir encourages Pakistan player to reach for the stars

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5032 ( 14.97 % ) Babar Azam 23446 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 977 ( 2.91 % ) Ben Stokes 1994 ( 5.93 % ) Kane Williamson 867 ( 2.58 % ) Rashid Khan 228 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 525 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 136 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 257 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5032 ( 14.97 % ) Babar Azam 23446 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 977 ( 2.91 % ) Ben Stokes 1994 ( 5.93 % ) Kane Williamson 867 ( 2.58 % ) Rashid Khan 228 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 525 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 136 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 257 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...