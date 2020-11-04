Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes that Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain will take a lot more five-fors in the future.
Faisal’s prediction comes after Hasnain took figures of 5-26 off his 10 overs in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.
However, the 20-year-old’s efforts went in vain as the men in green lost the match via a Super Over.
Despite this, Faisal was impressed with Hasnain’s performance and is backing him to keep wreaking havoc with the ball going forward.
Congratulations @MHasnainPak 👍🏻🇵🇰 start for many InshAllah! https://t.co/beuVCZpS48
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 3, 2020
“Congratulations Mohammad Hasnain start [of] many InshAllah!” Faisal said on Twitter.
