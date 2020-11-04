The first of many five-fors, Pakistan player predicts a lot more success in Hasnain’s future

Balochistan head coach and former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal believes this is the first of many five-fors for Mohammad Hasnain

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes that Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain will take a lot more five-fors in the future.

Faisal’s prediction comes after Hasnain took figures of 5-26 off his 10 overs in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

However, the 20-year-old’s efforts went in vain as the men in green lost the match via a Super Over.

Despite this, Faisal was impressed with Hasnain’s performance and is backing him to keep wreaking havoc with the ball going forward.

“Congratulations Mohammad Hasnain start [of] many InshAllah!” Faisal said on Twitter.

