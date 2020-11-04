Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif firmly believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is a “world class player”.
His comments come after Azam scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six, in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.
Even though Azam was dismissed in the penultimate over of the match and Pakistan managed to end the game as a draw, they ended up losing via a Super Over.
Nonetheless, Latif was highly impressed with Azam’s performance.
Babar is world class player https://t.co/oLjizG1U3h
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 3, 2020
“Babar is [a] world class player,” he said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: The first of many five-fors, Pakistan player predicts a lot more success in Mohammad Hasnain’s future