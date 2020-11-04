No doubt he’s a world class player, Latif puts Pakistan cricketer among best of the best

Rashid Latif said Babar Azam is a world class player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif firmly believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is a “world class player”.

His comments come after Azam scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six, in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

Even though Azam was dismissed in the penultimate over of the match and Pakistan managed to end the game as a draw, they ended up losing via a Super Over.

Nonetheless, Latif was highly impressed with Azam’s performance.

“Babar is [a] world class player,” he said on Twitter.

Leave a Reply