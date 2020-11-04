Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that limited overs captain Babar Azam should have finished off the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

Azam scored a superb 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six, but was dismissed in the penultimate over of the match.

Even though Pakistan managed to end the game as a draw, they lost in the Super Over.

Afridi admitted that this will serve as a “big learning curve” for Azam and hopes to see the men in green come back stronger in the three-match T20 series, which begins on Saturday.

Well played Zimbabwe great win! Great innings by Babar Azam but should have finished off the game as he was the main man in-form. Big learning curve for Babar, and a good wake-up call for the team, hope to see them stronger in the T20I series. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 3, 2020

“Well played Zimbabwe great win! Great innings by Babar Azam but should have finished off the game as he was the main man in form. Big learning curve for Babar, and a good wake-up call for the team, hope to see them stronger in the T20I series,” Afridi said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We are lagging in these departments, Babar Azam honestly admits Pakistan are not good enough in three areas

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3675 ( 17.66 % ) Waqar Younis 501 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1150 ( 5.53 % ) Shahid Afridi 5285 ( 25.4 % ) Imran Khan 5065 ( 24.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 365 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 938 ( 4.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1527 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1766 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 365 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3675 ( 17.66 % ) Waqar Younis 501 ( 2.41 % ) Javed Miandad 1150 ( 5.53 % ) Shahid Afridi 5285 ( 25.4 % ) Imran Khan 5065 ( 24.35 % ) Zaheer Abbas 365 ( 1.75 % ) Younis Khan 938 ( 4.51 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1527 ( 7.34 % ) Saeed Anwar 1766 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 167 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 365 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...