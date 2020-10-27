Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed sees big things in spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan’s future.

This comes after Shadab was named Pakistan’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket ahead of the Zimbabwe series.

Mushtaq backed the decision to appoint the 22-year-old as Babar Azam’s second-in-command and is confident that Shadab will “guide the team to excellence”.

Quite happy for @76Shadabkhan as he is announced the vice captain of Pakistan in white ball format. He is young, dynamic and has the ability to guide the team to excellence under the leadership of @babarazam258, in sha Allah. Onwards and upwards! — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) October 20, 2020

“Quite happy for Shadab Khan as he is announced the vice captain of Pakistan in white ball format. He is young, dynamic and has the ability to guide the team to excellence under the leadership of Babar Azam, in sha Allah. Onwards and upwards!” Mushtaq said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

It should be noted that Shadab is likely to miss the first ODI against Zimbabwe due to a leg strain.

