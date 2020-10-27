Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that his charity will be helping Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in the no child goes hungry campaign.

Afridi noted that all donations to the Shahid Afridi Foundation during half term will be used to feed children in Southall, Camden and Hackney Wick.

Rashford, 22, has been extremely vocal about ending the issue of child food poverty in the United Kingdom.

“We’ve pledged to donate all funds raised for Marcus Rashford’s no child goes hungry campaign this half term, to feed any child in need [in] Southall, Camden [and] Hackney Wick,” Afridi said on Twitter.

