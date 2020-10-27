How is Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi helping Manchester United star Marcus Rashford?

Posted on by
Shahid Afridi is helping Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in the no child goes hungry campaign

Shahid Afridi: “We’ve pledged to donate all funds raised for Marcus Rashford’s no child goes hungry campaign this half term, to feed any child in need [in] Southall, Camden [and] Hackney Wick”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that his charity will be helping Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in the no child goes hungry campaign.

Afridi noted that all donations to the Shahid Afridi Foundation during half term will be used to feed children in Southall, Camden and Hackney Wick.

Rashford, 22, has been extremely vocal about ending the issue of child food poverty in the United Kingdom.

“We’ve pledged to donate all funds raised for Marcus Rashford’s no child goes hungry campaign this half term, to feed any child in need [in] Southall, Camden [and] Hackney Wick,” Afridi said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep it up boy, Rumman Raees wants to see more fireworks from 24-year-old Pakistan batsman

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite current footballer?
Who is your favourite current footballer?
Who is your favourite current footballer?

Leave a Reply