Pakistan likely to be without key player for first ODI against Zimbabwe

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan are likely to be without vice-captain Shadab Khan for the first ODI against Zimbabwe after he suffered a leg injury.
As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Shadab missed the second intra-squad practice match, where he was supposed to captain the Pakistan Whites side, in Lahore with a leg strain.
The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical staff is currently monitoring Shadab, but with the tour of New Zealand fast approaching, it is unlikely that any chances will be taken with the spin-bowling all-rounder.
The first ODI will be held on October 30 in Rawalpindi.
