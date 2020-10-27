Pakistan player highly impressed with Heung-min Son

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has been impressed with Tottenham striker Heung-min Son’s performance in the 2020/21 season.
Son has scored eight goals and picked up two assists in the Premier League. He also netted one goal and notched up two assists in the Europa League qualifying tournament.
As for the Europa League itself, the South Korean star scored once in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Linzer ASK.
@Atiq160Test 🙏 https://t.co/6otdWKyELR
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 26, 2020
Tottenham are currently fifth on the Premier League standings with three wins, two draws and one loss.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Give him the chance he deserves, Imran Nazir wants highly successful bowler in the Pakistan team