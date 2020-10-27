He will take a ton of wickets, Faisal Iqbal hails brilliant 26-year-old Pakistan bowler

Faisal Iqbal believes Khurram Shehzad is a brilliant bowler who will take a lot more wickets

Faisal Iqbal: “Brilliant bowling by Khurram Shehzad, long way to go more wickets to come InshAllah”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal is backing Khurram Shehzad to take a lot more wickets following his five-for on Monday.

Shehzad took figures of 5-27 off 10 overs on the second day of Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Thanks to his effort with the ball, Balochistan bowled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out for 167 and hold a hefty 229-run lead.

“Brilliant bowling by Khurram Shehzad, long way to go more wickets to come InshAllah,” Faisal said on Twitter.

