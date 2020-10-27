Football superstar shows appreciation to Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi

Posted on by
Marcus Rashford showed his gratitude after Shahid Afridi helped him in his no child goes hungry campaign

Marcus Rashford showed his gratitude after Shahid Afridi helped him in his no child goes hungry campaign

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford expressed his appreciation to legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

This comes after Afridi said that his charity would be helping Rashford in the no child goes hungry campaign.

The 40-year-old noted that all donations to the Shahid Afridi Foundation during half term will be used to feed children in Southall, Camden and Hackney Wick.

Showing his gratitude to Afridi, Rashford confirmed the places where children could get food on Twitter.

It should be noted that Rashford, 22, has been extremely vocal about ending the issue of child food poverty in the United Kingdom.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He will take a ton of wickets, Faisal Iqbal hails brilliant 26-year-old Pakistan bowler

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite current footballer?
Who is your favourite current footballer?
Who is your favourite current footballer?

Leave a Reply