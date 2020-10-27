Football superstar shows appreciation to Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford expressed his appreciation to legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

This comes after Afridi said that his charity would be helping Rashford in the no child goes hungry campaign.

The 40-year-old noted that all donations to the Shahid Afridi Foundation during half term will be used to feed children in Southall, Camden and Hackney Wick.

Showing his gratitude to Afridi, Rashford confirmed the places where children could get food on Twitter.

📍Southall, Camden and Hackney Wick https://t.co/6lQdzOZpok — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 26, 2020

It should be noted that Rashford, 22, has been extremely vocal about ending the issue of child food poverty in the United Kingdom.

