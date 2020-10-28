Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that Azhar Ali was forced to be Test captain even though he didn’t want to do it.

Akhtar’s comments come in the midst of all the speculation that Azhar will be replaced as captain ahead of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

So far, limited overs skipper Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and opener Shan Masood have emerged as the frontrunners to succeed Azhar.

“Azhar didn’t want to be the Test captain in the first place. The responsibility was forced upon him. They [PCB] are unnecessarily putting pressure on him. Now he is about to be replaced,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I may be 35, but it’s not too late to make my debut for Pakistan, unbelievably skilled fast bowler says

Coming Soon Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! No! Results Vote Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 758 ( 59.45 % ) No! 517 ( 40.55 % ) Back

Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 758 ( 59.45 % ) No! 517 ( 40.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...