Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal admitted that Umar Gul’s pinpoint yorkers were absolutely amazing.
Ajmal’s praise for Gul comes after the 36-year-old retired from all forms of the game after Balochistan’s final National T20 Cup match against Southern Punjab, which they lost by seven wickets.
Gul represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets at an average of 34.06.
He also featured in 130 ODIs and claimed 179 wickets at an average of 29.34.
As for his T20 International career, Gul is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.
Gully, will miss your pin point yorkers on the #cricket field. Your commitment to the game & your efforts to get better will be a lesson to all. Hope you continue to be connected with the game in different ways, because everyone will gain from your experitse & knowledge @mdk_gul pic.twitter.com/H4Cu9SAlve
— Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 16, 2020
