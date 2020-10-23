I want a top order spot in the Pakistan team, ambitious 20-year-old says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Batsman Abdullah Shafique has expressed his desire to secure a spot in Pakistan’s top order after he was picked for the Zimbabwe series.

Shafique has yet to make his international debut, but was included in the list of 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Playing for Central Punjab in the tournament, the 20-year-old scored 358 runs in 10 matches, which included a century on debut and two fifties, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

“I was very excited after being named in the squad for Zimbabwe series. My dream was to represent Pakistan and it will be an honour to do that,” Shafique was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “There is a lot of competition in the top order but whenever I am given an opportunity, I will try to do my best.

“I will try to carry my form from the National T20 Cup into the Zimbabwe series. Although, international cricket is a new experience, but I have a lot of support from the team management, so I hope the transition from domestic to international cricket won’t be difficult.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

