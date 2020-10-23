Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique has said that legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting is his favourite player and added that he wants to play like him.

Shafique noted that Ponting’s pull shot was a thing of beauty and conceded that it is one of his favourite shots to play when batting.

In addition to the pull shot, the 20-year-old picked the cover drive as the stroke he enjoys playing the most.

Shafique has yet to make his international debut, but was included in the list of 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Playing for Central Punjab in the tournament, the 20-year-old scored 358 runs in 10 matches, which included a century on debut and two fifties, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

“My favourite player is Ricky Ponting and I try to play like him. I used to like his pull shot and high back-lift. So my favourite shots are also pull shot and cover drives since I am a top-order batsman,” Shafique was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ponting is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history with 13,378 runs in 168 matches, which included 41 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 51.85.

He is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,704 runs in 375 games, which included 30 hundreds and 82 half-centuries, at an average of 42.03.

In regards to his T20 International career, Ponting made 401 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.64. He struck two half-centuries, which included a career-best knock of 98 not out.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

