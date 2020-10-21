Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said there is no doubt that iconic seamer Shoaib Akhtar is the “fastest bowler [on] the planet”.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Yousuf’s comments come after he had a meal with Akhtar on Tuesday.

“Had a fantastic evening meal with the fastest bowler [on] the planet Shoaib Akhtar,” Yousuf said on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

