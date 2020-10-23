Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique has admitted that he can learn a lot from limited overs captain Babar Azam.

This comes after Shafique was included in the list of 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Playing for Central Punjab in the tournament, the 20-year-old scored 358 runs in 10 matches, which included a century on debut and two fifties, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

Azam captained Central Punjab in the second half of the competition and accumulated 275 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 91.66 and a strike-rate of 153.63.

“Babar Azam is also my favourite and hopefully I will learn from him during the camp and Zimbabwe series. Eventually, the target is to improve my game and serve Pakistan in the best way possible,” Shafique was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

