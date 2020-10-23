The clock is ticking for him, Wasim unsure about Pakistan player’s future

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has admitted that the clock may be ticking for Azhar Ali as he doesn’t know if the veteran batsman will continue on as Test captain.

With Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand fast approaching, Wasim said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the rest of the team management will assess Azhar’s captaincy before making a decision on whether to replace him.

However, Wasim made it clear that “we haven’t discussed anything on it” just yet since the Pakistan team will be playing a limited overs series against Zimbabwe that begins next week.

“It is not decided yet whether Azhar will continue as Test captain or not. In fact, we haven’t discussed anything on it,” Wasim told Dawn News as quoted by Ary Sports.

“Currently, we are just focusing on the white-ball home tour against Zimbabwe. Later on, we have plans to review the performances of players and Test captain Azhar, and any decision would be taken once we completely review the situation.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want a top order spot in the Pakistan team, ambitious 20-year-old says

Coming Soon Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! No! Results Vote Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 306 ( 58.06 % ) No! 221 ( 41.94 % ) Back

Should Azhar Ali be sacked as Test captain? Yes! 306 ( 58.06 % ) No! 221 ( 41.94 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...