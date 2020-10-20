Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that the board is confident of holding the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country.

This comes after PSL 5 was held entirely in Pakistan, but had to be cut short prior to the playoffs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With Pakistan still seeing a lot of cases on a daily basis, questions have been raised about whether PSL 6 will be played in another country.

This comes after the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently being held in the UAE due to the serious coronavirus situation in India.

However, Mani noted that Pakistan’s coronavirus cases are nowhere near as high as India.

“India is staging their league in UAE because the coronavirus cases are rising rampantly there,” he told Geo Super. “Our situation is better and on average only 500-700 cases appear daily. Our government worked very hard on this and it must be appreciated.

“As things stand right now, we are confident we’d be able to hold the next PSL in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the PSL 5 playoffs will take place in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has replaced Chris Gayle as the new Universe Boss, Rashid Latif says about batsman with all the shots

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 27 ( 5.57 % ) Karachi Kings 139 ( 28.66 % ) Lahore Qalandars 150 ( 30.93 % ) Multan Sultans 47 ( 9.69 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 76 ( 15.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 46 ( 9.48 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 27 ( 5.57 % ) Karachi Kings 139 ( 28.66 % ) Lahore Qalandars 150 ( 30.93 % ) Multan Sultans 47 ( 9.69 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 76 ( 15.67 % ) Quetta Gladiators 46 ( 9.48 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...