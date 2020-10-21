Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz approved of the decision to appoint spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan as vice-captain of the ODI and T20 teams, saying it was a great move.

Shadab recently led Northern for part of the National T20 Cup and led by example with both the bat and ball.

He was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.86 and an economy rate of 8.23.

He also scored 237 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 160.13.

The 22-year-old, who also captains Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was appointed vice-captain after Pakistan named 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series.

“The first priority is Pakistan and it is good to appoint Babar, Shadab as captain and vice-captain respectively. As a professional, it is our responsibility to follow the captain’s directions,” Wahab said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Ary Sports.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

However, the T20 series could see a venue change once again as it may be shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to smog.

Pakistan’s 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar

