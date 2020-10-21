Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has admitted that India captain Virat Kohli, South Africa batsman AB de Villiers and Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam are the three toughest batsmen he has bowled to.
Kohli and Azam are two of the best batsmen in the world right now, while De Villiers is in the same category but doesn’t play international cricket anymore.
Pinpointing what makes the trio so difficult to bowl to, Wahab noted that Kohli and De Villiers “are technically very good” and added that Azam “knows how to play good quality shots”.
“It is hard to bowl to a batsman who is technically very sound. De Villiers and Kohli are technically very good. I also find it difficult to bowl at Babar Azam because he knows how to play good quality shots,” Wahab said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Ary Sports.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He has replaced Chris Gayle as the new Universe Boss, Rashid Latif says about batsman with all the shots