Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has admitted that India captain Virat Kohli, South Africa batsman AB de Villiers and Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam are the three toughest batsmen he has bowled to.

Kohli and Azam are two of the best batsmen in the world right now, while De Villiers is in the same category but doesn’t play international cricket anymore.

Pinpointing what makes the trio so difficult to bowl to, Wahab noted that Kohli and De Villiers “are technically very good” and added that Azam “knows how to play good quality shots”.

“It is hard to bowl to a batsman who is technically very sound. De Villiers and Kohli are technically very good. I also find it difficult to bowl at Babar Azam because he knows how to play good quality shots,” Wahab said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Ary Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has replaced Chris Gayle as the new Universe Boss, Rashid Latif says about batsman with all the shots

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2287 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 11558 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 581 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 1157 ( 6.95 % ) Kane Williamson 435 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 99 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 27 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 229 ( 1.38 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 53 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 142 ( 0.85 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2287 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 11558 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 581 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 1157 ( 6.95 % ) Kane Williamson 435 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 99 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 27 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 229 ( 1.38 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 53 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 142 ( 0.85 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...