Pakistan left-arm seamer Zia-ul-Haq has said that he hasn’t received “the sort of backing one needs in Pakistan to move ahead in any field of life”.

This comes after Zia expressed his disappointment towards the fact that he has not been able to play for Pakistan despite performing well in domestic cricket.

The 25-year-old has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

Most recently, he represented Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the National T20 2nd XI Cup, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven victims in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.84.

“I do wonder myself about that as I do not feel that I was that bad a player that I could not get any chances at the international level,” he told PakPassion. “My performances have been reasonable in every season I have played in so one can put it down to fate, I suppose.

“I also did not have the sort of backing one needs in Pakistan to move ahead in any field of life so that could well have been the reason.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2287 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 11558 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 581 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 1157 ( 6.95 % ) Kane Williamson 435 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 99 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 27 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 229 ( 1.38 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 53 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 142 ( 0.85 % ) Back

