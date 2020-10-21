Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Zia-ul-Haq has said there is no question he has skills and pace after finishing with one of the best economy rates in the National T20 2nd XI Cup.

Zia represented Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the tournament and in addition to his brilliant economy rate of 5.84, he was also the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in five matches at an average of 15.71.

The 25-year-old also made it clear that his pace has not dropped over the past few years as he is still bowling at 140-145 kph.

“I wouldn’t say that my pace has increased since that time. But then by the same token, it hasn’t dropped either and I am pretty sure I average between 140-145 kph which is a decent pace for any fast bowler,” he told PakPassion. “Of course, my pace hasn’t been measured since the PSL days but as a bowler, you know when you are bowling at a fair speed and I know that I have been doing this because people watching me bowl have said that too.

“On top of that in the recently concluded National T20 Cup for 2nd XIs, I had 7 wickets to my name and the best economy rate of 5.84 in that tournament which is an achievement that would not have been possible had I been a bowler with average skills or pace.”

Zia has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

