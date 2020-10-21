Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Zia-ul-Haq questioned why he wasn’t part of Southern Punjab’s First XI or called up to the squad during the National T20 Cup.

Zia noted that the pace trio of Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan and Rahat Ali were all replaced, but he wasn’t given the chance to move up to the First XI squad.

This comes after the 25-year-old represented Southern Punjab’s 2nd XI in the National T20 2nd XI Cup, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven victims in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.84.

“It was really disappointing as I had the highest number of wickets in my side during the 2nd XI tournament. But for some reason, known only to the team management, I was not considered for promotion to the first XI for the second round of the tournament,” he told PakPassion.

“This is even more puzzling when we consider the fact that three fast bowlers in the shape of Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, and Rahat Ali were replaced in the team after the first round but strangely enough, there was still no place in that squad for me.”

Zia has taken 203 wickets in 63 first-class matches at an average of 26.06.

In List A cricket, he has claimed 117 wickets in 76 games at an average of 27.76.

As for his T20 cricket, Zia has picked up 36 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 26.44.

