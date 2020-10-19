Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has said that it “was unimaginable but dreams do come true” after he was named vice-captain for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Shadab recently led Northern for part of the National T20 Cup and led by example with both the bat and ball.

He was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.86 and an economy rate of 8.23.

He also scored 237 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 160.13.

The 22-year-old, who also captains Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was appointed vice-captain after Pakistan named 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series.

Honoured to be Pakistan’s vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. It was my dream to play for my beloved country, to become the vice captain was unimaginable but dreams do come true. I will give my 100% and try to support and help our captain @babarazam258. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/unHVG5TMtQ — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 19, 2020

“Honoured to be Pakistan’s vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is. It was my dream to play for my beloved country, to become the vice captain was unimaginable but dreams do come true. I will give my 100% and try to support and help our captain Babar Azam,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

Pakistan’s 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s on his last legs as captain, Rashid Latif sees Pakistan player being replaced

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2176 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 11215 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 568 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1122 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 416 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 94 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 216 ( 1.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 69 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 47 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 130 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2176 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 11215 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 568 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1122 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 416 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 94 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 216 ( 1.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 69 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 47 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 130 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...