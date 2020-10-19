He’s on his last legs as captain, Latif sees Pakistan player being replaced

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that all-rounder Imad Wasim is on his last legs as captain.

Latif feels that Imad could be replaced as captain of the Karachi Kings and Northern.

This comes after Northern lost to Southern Punjab in the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup.

Imad missed the first part of the tournament and the team did extremely well under the leadership of Shadab Khan.

With that in mind, Latif admitted there is a possibility Shadab could be given the reins in the next edition of the National T20 Cup.

However, in regards to the Kings, Latif noted that it all depends on how Imad captains the team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs in Lahore in November.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

“Although Imad is a very good cricketer but when it comes to captaincy next year, for both Karachi Kings and Northern, there will be a problem because PCB would also want Babar Azam to lead Karachi Kings and Shadab as captain of Northern,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Imad’s last chance is to lead Karachi Kings to the title in PSL 5, which is scheduled to take place in November this year.

“Maybe this won’t happen and we might see an improvement in Imad. This is only my observation at the moment.”

