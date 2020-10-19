Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lavished praise on Abdullah Shafique, saying the young batsman is really something special.

Misbah’s comments come after Shafique was included in Pakistan’s 22 probables for the limited overs series against Zimbabwe following his outstanding performance in the National T20 Cup.

Representing Central Punjab, the 20-year-old accumulated 358 runs in 10 games, which included a century on his T20 debut and two half-centuries, at an average of 44.75 and a strike-rate of 133.08.

Misbah admitted that Shafique has “tremendous potential” and is a “future prospect”.

“Abdullah Shafique has been rewarded for his tremendous potential and performance. He has been identified as a future prospect and, therefore, drafted into the squad as part of his development,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

Pakistan’s 22 probables for the Zimbabwe series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar

