‘Get well soon’, Faisal Iqbal tells pacer who last played for Pakistan in 2018

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Rumman Raees to “get well soon”.
Raees has not played international cricket since January 2018 and was recently supposed to represent Sindh in the National T20 Cup. However, he was ruled out of the entire Pakistan domestic season due to a back injury.
With Raees having suffered numerous injuries as of late, Faisal wished him all the best while wishing him a happy birthday as he turned 29 on Sunday.
“Birthday Mubarak Rumman Raees. Get well soon bro,” Faisal said on Twitter.
During his time on the sidelines, Raees has done a lot of charity work that has won him a lot of praise from current and former Pakistan players.
