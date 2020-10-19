‘Get well soon’, Faisal Iqbal tells pacer who last played for Pakistan in 2018

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Rumman Raees to “get well soon”.

Raees has not played international cricket since January 2018 and was recently supposed to represent Sindh in the National T20 Cup. However, he was ruled out of the entire Pakistan domestic season due to a back injury.

With Raees having suffered numerous injuries as of late, Faisal wished him all the best while wishing him a happy birthday as he turned 29 on Sunday.

“Birthday Mubarak Rumman Raees. Get well soon bro,” Faisal said on Twitter.

During his time on the sidelines, Raees has done a lot of charity work that has won him a lot of praise from current and former Pakistan players.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I don’t know if I can make a comeback, Pakistan bowler once on top of the world admits

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2176 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 11215 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 568 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1122 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 416 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 94 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 216 ( 1.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 69 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 47 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 130 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2176 ( 13.53 % ) Babar Azam 11215 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 568 ( 3.53 % ) Ben Stokes 1122 ( 6.98 % ) Kane Williamson 416 ( 2.59 % ) Rashid Khan 94 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 216 ( 1.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 69 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 47 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 130 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...