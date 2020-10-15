Pakistan suffers big injury setback ahead of Zimbabwe series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan are likely to be without the services of teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah for the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

This is because Naseem suffered a groin injury while playing for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

He complained of pain in his groin and was withdrawn from the tournament.

Naseem subsequently went to the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, where the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel assessed the severity of his injury.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, it is understood that Naseem’s injury is a minor one, but the team management are leaning towards resting the 17-year-old for the series in order to ensure he doesn’t further aggravate it.

It remains to be seen if Naseem will be picked for the three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe as Pakistan will tour New Zealand after the series and the team management will definitely want Naseem to be fully fit by then.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

