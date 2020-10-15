Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram has emerged as the top candidate to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.
Misbah stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.
Akram used to be Pakistan’s bowling coach and is the Peshawar Zalmi’s Director of Cricket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
As reported by Cricket Pakistan, he is willing to become the next chief selector, but wants to keep hold of his job with the Zalmi as well.
Meanwhile, according to sources, the current selection committee, where the regional teams’ head coaches have a lot of say, will be dissolved and a new committee consisting of four or five people will take over.
ALSO CHECK OUT: All hail the king, Rashid Latif super impressed with Pakistan bowler