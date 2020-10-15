Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Akram has emerged as the top candidate to replace Misbah-ul-Haq as chief selector.

Misbah stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.

Akram used to be Pakistan’s bowling coach and is the Peshawar Zalmi’s Director of Cricket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, he is willing to become the next chief selector, but wants to keep hold of his job with the Zalmi as well.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the current selection committee, where the regional teams’ head coaches have a lot of say, will be dissolved and a new committee consisting of four or five people will take over.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2924 ( 17.4 % ) Waqar Younis 385 ( 2.29 % ) Javed Miandad 897 ( 5.34 % ) Shahid Afridi 4343 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 4145 ( 24.67 % ) Zaheer Abbas 278 ( 1.65 % ) Younis Khan 787 ( 4.68 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1232 ( 7.33 % ) Saeed Anwar 1400 ( 8.33 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 113 ( 0.67 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 296 ( 1.76 % ) Back

