Inzamam-ul-Haq guesses who will be Pakistan’s new chief selector

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the new chief selector will be someone who has “worked for a considerable amount of time in England”.

Inzamam’s comments come after Misbah stepped down from the role on Wednesday, saying that he wants to focus more on being Pakistan’s head coach.

It should be noted that Inzamam was Pakistan’s chief selector before Misbah replaced him.

The legendary batsman added that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan “trusts people who have spent some time in England”.

“Considering the appointments in the board in the past year, 60 to 70 percent are those who have either lived in England or worked there in some capacity. I am giving you a hint that the new chief selector would be someone who would have worked for a considerable amount of time in England,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The board’s chief executive [Wasim Khan] trusts people who have spent some time in England. If you look at the new management consisting of ten people, six belong to England.”

