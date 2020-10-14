All hail the king, Rashid Latif super impressed with Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has crowned pace bowler Mohammad Abbas the “king” following his exceptional performance in the National T20 Cup on Tuesday.

Abbas was named Man of the Match in Southern Punjab’s nail-biting three-run win over Central Punjab.

The 30-year-old took figures of 3-41 off his four overs and defended 12 runs off the final over to keep Southern Punjab’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

King Abbas — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 13, 2020

Latif was so impressed with his performance that he called him “King Abbas” on Twitter.

Abbas has now taken four wickets in four National T20 Cup matches at an average of 37 and an economy rate of 9.25.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My passion for cricket will never die, elegant and gifted Pakistan batsman says

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 185 ( 4.75 % ) Central Punjab 785 ( 20.14 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 951 ( 24.4 % ) Northern 1274 ( 32.68 % ) Sindh 562 ( 14.42 % ) Southern Punjab 141 ( 3.62 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 185 ( 4.75 % ) Central Punjab 785 ( 20.14 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 951 ( 24.4 % ) Northern 1274 ( 32.68 % ) Sindh 562 ( 14.42 % ) Southern Punjab 141 ( 3.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...