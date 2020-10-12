Hope to be selected for Zimbabwe series, in-form Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik admitted he is hoping to be selected for the upcoming T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Malik is currently playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and has scored 121 runs in six games at an average of 40.33 and a strike-rate of 137.50.

In fact, the 38-year-old became the first Asian player to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket when he scored 74 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match against Balochistan on Saturday.

Malik’s knock came off 44 balls and included eight boundaries and two sixes, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by six wickets.

Nonetheless, the Pakistan great became the third player in history to amass 10,000 T20 runs after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

“I am available for selection and if I get a chance, I will try my best to fulfill my role in the team,” he told Ary News.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals have been moved from Multan to Lahore and will take place from November 7 to 10.

