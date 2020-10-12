Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik revealed that his wife, India tennis star Sania Mirza, was angry with him when he didn’t tell her about his incredible achievement of scoring 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Malik became the first Asian player to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket when he scored 74 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s National T20 Cup match against Balochistan on Saturday.
Malik’s knock came off 44 balls and included eight boundaries and two sixes, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the match by six wickets.
Nonetheless, the Pakistan great became the third player in history to amass 10,000 T20 runs after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.
“I am honored to have achieved this milestone and I look forward to some more prominent performances,” he told Ary News. “Sania was a little upset that I didn’t tell her about this achievement before. She also scolded me for this but as you know husbands are used to all of this.”
