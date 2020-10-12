I’d rather coach kids than the Pakistan team, mega famous cricketer says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that he would rather coach and train kids at the Under-14 or Under-16 level than work with the national team.

Explaining why, Afridi said when teaching kids skills at that level, it “stays with them for long”.

“I want to work with kids of U-14 or U-16 age group. All the former cricketers usually want to work with the national team or selection committee, but my thoughts are different,” Afridi, who was recently named honorary chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association, was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“When you share your experience with U-14 or U-16 age group, it stays with them for long. Whenever I go to the Moin Khan academy, I share my experience with youngsters.”

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want my own social media show, fan favourite Pakistan player says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2602 ( 17.24 % ) Waqar Younis 362 ( 2.4 % ) Javed Miandad 820 ( 5.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 3886 ( 25.75 % ) Imran Khan 3824 ( 25.34 % ) Zaheer Abbas 245 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 719 ( 4.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 997 ( 6.61 % ) Saeed Anwar 1281 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 96 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 1.73 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 2602 ( 17.24 % ) Waqar Younis 362 ( 2.4 % ) Javed Miandad 820 ( 5.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 3886 ( 25.75 % ) Imran Khan 3824 ( 25.34 % ) Zaheer Abbas 245 ( 1.62 % ) Younis Khan 719 ( 4.76 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 997 ( 6.61 % ) Saeed Anwar 1281 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 96 ( 0.64 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 1.73 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...