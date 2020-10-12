I’d rather coach kids than the Pakistan team, mega famous cricketer says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that he would rather coach and train kids at the Under-14 or Under-16 level than work with the national team.
Explaining why, Afridi said when teaching kids skills at that level, it “stays with them for long”.
“I want to work with kids of U-14 or U-16 age group. All the former cricketers usually want to work with the national team or selection committee, but my thoughts are different,” Afridi, who was recently named honorary chairman of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association, was quoted as saying by Geo Super.
“When you share your experience with U-14 or U-16 age group, it stays with them for long. Whenever I go to the Moin Khan academy, I share my experience with youngsters.”
Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.
The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.
He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.
