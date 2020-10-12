Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said that in order to increase their chances of winning the 2023 World Cup in India, Pakistan must form a group of 20 or 22 players that they pick on a consistent basis.

By giving them numerous opportunities to perform, it will now only boost their confidence and experience, but ensure they are ready to shine on the biggest stage of them all.

Malik noted that Pakistan can also take inspiration from the way England won the 2019 World Cup.

“The team management needs to plan things for World Cup 2023. A pool of 20 to 22 players should be formed in order to give experience to all those players and make them capable of competing in the world event,” Malik told Ary News.

“Take [the] example of how England came up with proper execution of their plans. After the 2015 World Cup, they formed a team with strong combinations and then continued with those combinations to win [the] World Cup in 2019.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want my own social media show, fan favourite Pakistan player says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1709 ( 12.6 % ) Babar Azam 9637 ( 71.05 % ) Steve Smith 474 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 949 ( 7 % ) Kane Williamson 328 ( 2.42 % ) Rashid Khan 63 ( 0.46 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 174 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 58 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 40 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 108 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1709 ( 12.6 % ) Babar Azam 9637 ( 71.05 % ) Steve Smith 474 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 949 ( 7 % ) Kane Williamson 328 ( 2.42 % ) Rashid Khan 63 ( 0.46 % ) Pat Cummins 23 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 174 ( 1.28 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 58 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 40 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 108 ( 0.8 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...