No off side game at all, Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan batsman in fine form

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has slammed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for having no off side game at all.

Ramiz’s criticism comes despite the fact that Zaman has been in great form as of late.

The 30-year-old is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and has scored 170 runs in five matches, which includes back-to-back fifties in his last two games, at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

While Zaman made 61 and 66 against Sindh and Central Punjab respectively, Ramiz pointed out that he can’t solely depend to score runs on the leg side.

“Fakhar‘s bat angle and strong bottom hand makes him play mostly towards the leg side. Off side doesn’t feature in his batting chart,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He needs to play with a free mind and he can only do that when he relaxes his bottom hand grip and his bat angle would be better. He can hit a six at long-on, mid-wicket but not on long-off.”

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 61 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 319 ( 17.68 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 487 ( 27 % ) Northern 662 ( 36.7 % ) Sindh 205 ( 11.36 % ) Southern Punjab 70 ( 3.88 % )

