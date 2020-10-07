Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has backed left-arm seamer Akif Javed to be a “future star” as he is “improving every day”.

Javed is playing for Balochistan in the National T20 Cup and has taken six wickets in five matches at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 7.84.

Having done well in the tournament thus far, Faisal sees a bright future ahead for the 19-year-old.

Congratulations boys on brilliant win & great team effort👍🏻

Excellent knocks by @ImamUlHaq12 @iHarisSohail @BismillahK solid partnerships, bowlers bowled really well specially Future Star⭐️🇵🇰 Akif Javed improving everyday & senior pros @mdk_gul @Shah64Y Shah64Y were brilliant👍🏻 https://t.co/tmQBgRnYzM — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 4, 2020

“Congratulations boys on [a] brilliant win and great team effort. Excellent knocks by Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail and Bismillah Khan, solid partnerships, bowlers bowled really well specially future star Akif Javed [who is] improving every day and senior pros Umar Gul [and] Yasir Shah were brilliant,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Under Faisal’s guidance, Balochistan are third in the standings as they have won three of the five matches they have played.

