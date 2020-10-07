Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told everyone to watch out for a 17-year-old batsman nicknamed Batman.

The youngster Faisal has high hopes for is Abdul Bangalzai, who was recently called to the Balochistan First XI squad for the ongoing National T20 Cup.

This comes after he has dominated for Balochistan’s Second XI team in the National T20 Second XI Cup.

Bangalzai is the top run-scorer in that tournament with 235 runs in five matches, which includes two half-centuries and a top score of 90, at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 126.34.

“Bringing the youngsters through [the] development process from U19, elevating them in 2nd XI, keeping [a] close eye on their performance in recent Second XI National T20 [matches] [and] earning the call up in First XI. Watch out for this local Balochistan boy Batman Abdul Wahid Bangalzai,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Under Faisal’s guidance, Balochistan’s First XI squad are third in the National T20 Cup standings as they have won three of the five matches they have played.

