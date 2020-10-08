Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has told big-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman to take a page out of Australia batsman Aaron Finch’s book and fix a technical flaw in his game.

Delving deeper into the specific issue Zaman has, Ramiz said the 30-year-old needs to work on his footwork so that it opens up more scoring options for him.

“It’s not the end of the world. He needs to continue to work hard. Aaron Finch also worked hard. He also had a technical issue. He used to go across the line on a straight ball was a candidate of leg before wicket and bowled,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“He eventually opened his stance, so his front foot plays down the line and he doesn’t go across the line, which allows him to hit sixes over mid-on and mid-off. So Fakhar needs to do same.”

Zaman is currently representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and has scored 170 runs in five matches, which includes back-to-back fifties in his last two games, at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 61 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 319 ( 17.67 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 487 ( 26.98 % ) Northern 662 ( 36.68 % ) Sindh 206 ( 11.41 % ) Southern Punjab 70 ( 3.88 % ) Back

