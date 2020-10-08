Do well and you will be rewarded, Babar Azam tells Pakistan youngsters

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has told the youngsters in the country that they will be rewarded if they do well.

This comes ahead of the limited overs series against Zimbabwe, where Pakistan are expected to pick a number of young talents and give them a chance to shine on the international stage.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that the ongoing National T20 Cup will have a lot of say in who gets picked for the series.

“This tournament [National T20 Cup] is an excellent opportunity for youngsters to impress and stake a claim for a spot in the team that will play Zimbabwe. The series will also serve as practice for the tour of New Zealand later this year,” Azam said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 61 ( 3.38 % ) Central Punjab 319 ( 17.68 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 487 ( 27 % ) Northern 662 ( 36.7 % ) Sindh 205 ( 11.36 % ) Southern Punjab 70 ( 3.88 % ) Back

