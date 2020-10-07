Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that performances in the National T20 Cup will play a big role in determining who gets selected for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe.
Misbah confirmed that a 22 or 23-man team for the Zimbabwe series will be announced on October 19 and those who have been performing consistently will be given a spot in the team.
That being said, Misbah also admitted he is unsure whether Pakistan will opt to rest the senior players and give more chances to up-and-coming youngsters.
“The T20I and ODI teams for the series against Zimbabwe will be announced on October 19 after the conclusion of the ongoing National T20 Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We will be announcing a squad of either 22 or 23 players for the series.
“We are also planning an inter-squad one-day encounter in Multan before the scheduled series. We are looking at the performances of all players. We will give chances to players who can perform consistently well. New players are performing very well in the tournament.
“We are still thinking about whether or not the seniors should be rested against Zimbabwe.”
Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.
For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.
